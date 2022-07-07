There’s so much to consider after you’ve decided you’re going to take the plunge and get your first dog.

Have you got children, and what dogs are good with kids if so?

Will elderly relatives be coming to visit who may be intimidated by bigger and louder dogs?

How much walking will it need and will your child be able to handle it and not get dragged through the park because it’s just too big and powerful?

Here’s our guide – from the American Kennel Club and the Spruce Pets website – to the best breeds that will get you off to a great start with your new pet.

1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel This gentle, affectionate Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known for being adaptable and good with all sorts of people — from young children to the elderly. The Cav is very trainable and open with strangers. While they do need regular grooming and an average amount of exercise, they are overall a low-maintenance breed. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2. Boxer While they are instinctive guardians, the Boxer loves to be with his people. One of the breed's most notable characteristics is its desire for human affection, especially from children. They are patient and spirited with children, but also protective, making them a popular choice for families. The Boxer requires little grooming, but needs daily exercise. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

3. English Springer Spaniel The English Springer Spaniel possesses the "eager to please" attitude common to most spaniels. Cheerful and affectionate, Springers love their families and like to stick close to their owners. They make excellent house pets, but require daily exercise and need regular brushing and trimming to keep their coats neat and free of mats. Photo: Getty Images

4. Papillon The Papillon is a small, friendly toy dog with a fine-boned structure. They are known to be happy and alert little dogs that are not shy or aggressive. Papillons are a happy breed whether living in an apartment, out in the country or anywhere in between. They love to play outdoors, but they can be easily entertained and exercised indoors as well. Photo: Getty Images