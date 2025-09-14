Michelle Keegan Autumn collection features luxe layers, rich textures and effortless style | Very

Michelle Keegan's Autumn collection is everything you need for a new season wardrobe.

As the leaves begin to turn, Michelle Keegan’s Autumn 2025 collection arrives with the perfect blend of polish and practicality. Think textures, bold seasonal shades and silhouettes that shift seamlessly from city strolls to evening soirées. This line is all about confidence and it’s packed full of pieces you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Michelle Keegan’s new Very collection is a masterclass in glamour. It features materials such as suede, faux leather, rib knits and colours that echo the autumn season. From the investment-worthy trench to the everyday rib knit, each piece feels both trend-led and timeless.

Real suede trench coat brown

Real Suede Trench Coat | Very

Every autumn wardrobe deserves a statement coat, and Michelle delivers with a sumptuous real suede trench. Cut in a timeless silhouette, it strikes the perfect balance between heritage and modern chic. Rich brown suede makes it a true investment piece, one that elevates everything from wide-leg denim to a sleek evening dress.

The PU column dress burgundy

The PU Column Dress Burgundy | Very

Sleek, sculpted and undeniably sophisticated, the PU column dress is designed to command attention. Burgundy brings warmth and depth, while the faux-leather sheen adds just the right dose of edge. Whether you’re headed to dinner or a cocktail party, this dress brings drama without effort.

Pleat detail wide-leg jeans

Pleat Detail Wide-Leg Jeans | Very

Denim goes elevated this season with Michelle’s pleated wide-leg jeans. Relaxed yet refined, the mid-wash tone makes them endlessly versatile. Smart enough to style with tailoring, yet cool enough for weekend wear these jeans are set to become your off-duty hero.

Rib detail sleeveless jumper

Rib Detail Sleeveless Jumper | Very

Proof that wardrobe basics don’t have to be boring, this ribbed sleeveless knit is a layering dream. Lightweight yet textured, it slips effortlessly under coats, over shirts or simply on its own during those still-warm autumn afternoons.

