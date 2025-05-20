New Look's Summer dresses are giving major Doen vibes without the designer price tag | New Look

The boho dresses from the New Look collection are perfect for a cool and stylish summer.

If you've spent any time scrolling through Pinterest or Instagram lately, chances are you've been charmed by the soft, romantic aesthetic of Doen the cult-favourite California brand known for its dreamy vintage-inspired dresses, puff sleeves, and idyllic countryside vibes.

But with price tags often reaching well over £200, the ethereal lifestyle comes at a premium. Enter New Look, your go-to high street hero, offering stunning summer dresses that channel those same feminine, cottagecore tones for a fraction of the price.

Whether you're off to a picnic in the park, a seaside getaway, or just dreaming of lazing barefoot in the garden, these picks deliver the look without emptying your wallet. New Look is proving that you don’t have to spend a fortune to capture the boho aesthetic.

1. Red Gingham Bow Back Midi Dress

New Look Red Gingham Bow Back Midi Dress £33.99 | New Look

Nothing says summer romance quite like gingham, and this midi dress nails the brief. With its classic check print and statement bow back, it's giving Doen meets strawberry fields. The silhouette is flowy but flattering, making it the perfect companion for picnic blankets, lemonade, and golden hour selfies.

2. Blue Gingham Print Crinkle Jersey Milkmaid Mini Dress

New Look Blue Gingham Print Crinkle Jersey Milkmaid Mini Dress £19.99 | New Look

A charming mix of playful and vintage, this mini dress serves up serious prairie-core energy. The milkmaid neckline and puffed sleeves echo Doen’s signature style, while the crinkled jersey keeps it casual and breathable for those hot, lazy afternoons. And at under £20, it’s a total steal.

3. Red Crinkle Jersey Floral Print Milkmaid Mini Dress

New Look Red Crinkle Jersey Floral Print Milkmaid Mini Dress £19.99 | New Look

The rich red tone feels warm and sun-drenched, and the subtle floral print brings a delicate touch. The milkmaid bodice and flouncy skirt nod to timeless romance, all wrapped up in soft jersey comfort.

4. White Crinkled Frilly Trim Midi Dress

New Look White Crinkled Frilly Trim Midi Dress £24.99 | New Look

Simple, elegant, and oh-so-dreamy, this white midi dress is your blank canvas for all things summer. The frilly trim adds a whisper of vintage charm, while the crinkled texture keeps it light and effortless. Pair it with sandals and a straw tote, and you’re ready for your own slow-living fairytale.

