A brand new four-bedroomed townhouse could be yours for less than £1 if you enter BOTB's latest flagship competition

Within minutes of the dream car giveaway company BOTB closing its competition to win a £685,000 house in Hampshire, a new competition has been launched - and this time it's the biggest one yet.

It's a draw for a prize worth £799,950 - a stunning new home in a small development in the heart of Kingswood village, in Surrey.

And not only will one lucky winner be given the keys to a gorgeous new home in London's commuter belt, they'll also find a stunning car on their driveway - a Mercedes-AMG C63S Convertible worth £48,500.

It's an incredible prize for an incredible price. Tickets really are just 99p. And you can buy bundles of up to 600 to give you more chances at a life-changing win.

The winner will also be given the keys to this Mercedes | BOTB

Bearing in mind the house is ready to move into, you could choose to relocate to Surrey and live a lavish lifestyle in your new pad, or put it straight on the market and pocket a life-changing sum of money, or you could even rent it out and live off the yield.

BOTB will also offer the winner a cash alternative, which they say is "up to £610,000".

The mid-terrace townhouse-style property is designed around family life, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a 35ft open-plan living space on the ground floor.

Its kitchen is a real show-stopper, complete with a central island and premium integrated appliances, and bi-fold doors flood the space with natural light and open straight onto a private rear garden—perfect for al fresco dining or a summer barbecue.

Every room has been designed with family living in mind | BOTB

Upstairs, the first floor boasts two generous double bedrooms, one with an en suite, a stylish family bathroom, a dedicated laundry room, and a linen cupboard.

Head up to the second floor and you'll find the master suite – a dual-aspect retreat with a luxury shower room. There’s also a fourth double bedroom, a separate study, and yet more storage.

Station Yard, a development by Lucas Homes, offers the perfect balance of village charm and commuter convenience.

The rooms are all an ideal size | BOTB

Your new home will be just a minute's stroll from Kingswood Station with direct trains to Central London in less than an hour.

Kingswood itself has a high street packed with character – from boutique fashion stores to an idyllic bakery.

Or you could grab a pint at the award-winning Kingswood Arms, enjoy dinner at Khyber Palace, or tee off at one of three nearby golf clubs, including the legendary Walton Heath.

The house has 1,722 square feet of space inside | BOTB

Driving there will be a delight, too, because you can load your clubs into your new car. It's a 2021 Mercedes C63 S Convertible with a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 Engine, 503bhp, a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

To win the prize, you need to enter the competition. There's just under 20 days to buy tickets, and they're likely to sell very quickly.

Click here to see more pictures of the house to price up the bundle deals, or to buy an entry into the prize draw.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

