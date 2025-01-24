Shark cordless vacuum sees massive price drop – save £160 for a limited time

Shark’s IZ300UKTSB cordless stick vacuum cleaner | Shark

This premium vacuum cleaner from top brand Shark has seen a major price drop on Amazon - and includes valuable added extras. But you’ll have to be quick…

Shark’s IZ300UKTSB cordless stick vacuum cleaner is currently available for £219.99, down from its usual £379.99, representing a 42% saving. This limited-time discount makes it one of the more competitively priced cordless vacuums in its category.

Key features

The Shark IZ300UKTSB is designed for multi-surface cleaning, with the brand’s DuoClean floorhead and PowerFins technology, aimed at improving debris pick-up and maintaining contact with the floor. The anti-hair wrap feature helps prevent hair from tangling around the brush roll, which may appeal to pet owners.

A Flexology wand allows the vacuum to bend for easier access under furniture, and it can be folded for more compact storage. The removable battery offers up to 60 minutes of run-time, though this may vary depending on the power setting used.

Additional accessories

This model also includes a motorised pet tool, designed for removing embedded pet hair from upholstery, and a car detailing kit, which includes micro-sized tools for cleaning small or intricate spaces, such as car interiors and keyboards.

Limited-time offer

While Shark frequently runs discounts on its vacuum range, this particular price drop is notable. However, as with many online deals, availability may be time-sensitive. The £160 discount is currently live on Amazon while stocks last.

The same model is available directly from Shark for £379.99.