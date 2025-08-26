Get 84% off the Supersonic Nural Hair dryer from Wowcher inspired by the Dyson hair dryer | Wowcher

It’s the salon-style gadget causing a stir – and it’s now 84% off.

The Dyson inspired hair dryer is designed to give professional results right at home. The Supersonic Nural Ionic Hair Dryer £49 (was £299.99) comes in a stunning Vinca Blue Patina & Topaz. Now 84% off from Wowcher, this hair dryer quickly dries your hair, keeping it stronger and healthier.

Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight, this smart dryer automatically adapts to your styling needs. Thanks to advanced moisture retention, every blow-dry leaves your locks glossy, smooth, and frizz-free without the risk of heat damage.

Supersonic Nural Ionic Hair Dryer

Elevate your daily routine and achieve salon-quality results at home. The Supersonic Nural Ionic Hair Dryer is the game-changing tool your hair has been waiting for with next-gen features and five-attachment’s.

Wave and curl diffuser - creates bounce and defines natural curls and waves.

Fine-tooth comb - detangles effortlessly, perfect for curly and coily hair.

Styling concentrator - styles section by section with precision airflow.

Flyaway attachment - smooths baby hairs and tame frizz.

Gentle air nozzle - provides a softer, controlled flow for sensitive scalps and fine hair.

The Supersonic Nural Ionic Hair Dryer delivers fast-drying performance with minimal damage, using supersonic airflow to speed up your routine without the risk of overheating. Its built-in smart sensors work to protect scalp health by maintaining the ideal styling temperature, ensuring both comfort and care.

With multiple attachments included, it adapts effortlessly to any look whether you want sleek, straight locks or full-bodied curls. It’s an unbeatable price for a professional styling tool.

