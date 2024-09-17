The posture vest that can help ease your back pain if you work from home

Percko's vests can be worn discreetly under clothing | Percko

If you work from home and find yourself slumped over the kitchen table or tapping away at your keyboard on the sofa, this posture-solving vest might help you sit up straight and avoid back pain.

The Everyday Vest by Percko is designed to strengthen your back muscles by improving posture, which leads to back pain relief. Anyone who works from home will know how uncomfortable it can be working for hours on end on the sofa or an unsuitable chair, so if you haven’t got a dedicated office, this posture vest might be the answer.

It’s had great reviews on Tripadvisor, with one shopper saying: “Appears to be doing the trick, first impressions are positive. I sit at home, on my laptop all day, so the vest encourages me to sit-up straight, I can already feel the way in which my back and surrounding muscles are reconfiguring themselves after the first couple of weeks of continuous wearing of the vest (5-days per week); early days but very positive.”

Another said: “The garment seems to be doing its job by pulling my shoulders back and making me stand taller instead of slouching forward, I sit at my PC at work for hours so it has helped.”

Percko was created by two engineering students in France, who wanted to provide a viable, drug-free solution for back pain. The products are all registered medical devices created with a team of biomechanics experts, physiotherapists and osteopaths.

Research involving 4,400 testers found 92% of users are satisfied with the support vests and a study of Percko’s Tripadvisor reviews found 72.5% reported reduced pain when using the Everyday Vest.

One customer wrote on Tripadvisor: “Very pleased with my purchase. I bought the everyday vest in both colours. It took a few days to get used to wearing but it is already making a big difference to my posture, and my previously constant back pain is rapidly decreasing. I would certainly recommend. Thank you Percko.”

And another added: “I have always had problems with my back caused mainly by my job. I purchased this product hoping it would improve my posture and ease back pain and it has done exactly that. There was a considerable amount of pain as it pulled me back to the shape I should have been but eventually this eased and now I feel great. I now walk in an upright position and actually feel taller.”

The Everyday Vest uses elasticated tensor technology to promote movement and provide support similar to Kinesio taping. This technology opens the chest by pulling on the shoulders and realigns the spine and pelvis through support on the lower back.

It’s invisible under your usual clothes, and you can choose a men or women’s top in black or nude.

The Everyday Vest is £99, but Percko is currently offering 25% a second vest so it’s a good time to buy.

And there’s also a 100-day return period, so you can make sure you’re satisfied with the product - or get a refund.