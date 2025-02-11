This £84.99 coat is now just £8.49 in an incredible Sports Direct sale
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
There are sales, and then there's the Sports Direct daily deals.
If you're quick, you should still be able to catch this frankly ridiculous bargain. A mid-length women's padded jacket for £8.49.
It's made by Slazenger, and features a padded hood, two hand pockets, and it's made from 100% polyester.
Mid-length coats like this are designed to extend down the leg, for extra warmth on cold days, and to protect your trousers if you sit or lean on a damp surface.
The hood is designed to be oversized, which means it can be flipped on when you're wearing a hat, or a hooded sweatshirt underneath.
It means the coat is an ideal top layer, which will keep the elements away.
The 90% discount is available on the black version. It's also available in plum, but not for the same price. That's £26.
Next-day delivery is available, but the most economical option is the standard delivery at £4.99.
While you're on the site, check out this other crazy deal on a Slazenger mens jacket, designed to keep the weather at bay.
Priced at £6.99, it's a full-zip polyester coat with a water-resistant PVC coating and a detachable hood.
It normally costs £69.99, so it's an amazing saving.