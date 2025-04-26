Win two cars for the price of one in this epic BOTB giveaway

A 15% discount is currently running, bringing the price of tickets down to just 20p | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Just 20p could get you the keys to two awesome German muscle cars with over 500bhp each

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dream car prize draw company BOTB gives away cars every week, and tickets sometimes cost pennies. But this is the first time we've seen them give two away in one draw.

And one of the ultimate combinations, too, especially if you like German cars. There's an Audi RSQ8 and a Mercedes AMG C63S - so there's a family car and a weekend toy.

Together these cars are worth £116,500, and they could be on your driveway for just 20p - thanks to a 15% discount on the 24p tickets.

The Audi RSQ8 has 592bhp | BOTB

Both cars are astonishingly fast, with the Audi having 592bhp and the Mercedes having 503bhp.

The Audi, a flagship SUV for the German marque, is a 2020 model with 29,000 miles on the clock in gleaming white.

Despite its size, and the fact it has five seats and a large boot, it can sprint from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds. That's the school run sorted.

The AMG C63S has a thunderous V8 engine | BOTB

And the Mercedes stays true to the AMG philosophy, with a tuneful V8 engine you'll experience the full effect of if you lower the fabric roof.

It's a 2021 model, it's covered just 35,000 miles, and it can hit 60mph in less than four seconds.

As with all BOTB competitions, the lucky winner will have the option of turning down the cars, and opting for a cash alternative instead - and this time it's £82,000.

We don't know how long the 15% discount will last for, but there are five days to run on the competition before the draw is made, so plenty of time to enter.

Most people will buy more than one ticket, and bundles of up to 600 are available, or you could take the option of a free postal entry.

To find out more about the cars, the competition, or to see the other prizes on offer, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Selling your car? Here’s the fastest way to get cash – and how it compares to rivals

Thinking of selling your car this summer? It all starts with a valuation – and you can get one in under a minute with WeBuyAnyCar. With over 500 branches across the UK and same-day payment available, it’s one of the quickest ways to find out what your vehicle is worth and get the cash if you’re ready to sell.

Used car prices have stayed surprisingly strong, especially for economical hatchbacks and SUVs. Whether you’re upgrading for road trips or switching to a hybrid, a fast online quote can give you a solid starting point – even if you’re still weighing up your options.

To see how WeBuyAnyCar stacks up against other top car-selling platforms like Motorway, Carwow and Auto Trader, read our full article comparing the UK’s most popular car sales sites here.