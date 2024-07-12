Humans have been living in our major cities for hundreds and thousands of years. We can all imagine what London or Leeds might have looked like during the Tudor period, especially since some of the buildings are still around.

But what could life have been like in our homes in the murky days of prehistory. The time we know today as the Stone Age, when huge animals known as megafauna - mammoths and the like - walked the British shores.

It is impossible to know for sure, at least until the day that time travel is invented. However, thanks to Canva’s AI image generator, we could finally have a peek back into our ancient history.

Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery below:

1 . Stone Age Britain Is this what life in Britain in the Stone Age could have looked like? | Canva Photo: Canva

2 . Blackpool This is what Canva’s AI image generator believes that Lancashire town could have looked like in the Neolithic period. There is evidence that prehistoric humans lived on the Fylde - including 13,000 year old tools - and the pre-Roman British tribe the Setantii potentially lived in the area as well. | Canva Photo: Canva

3 . Edinburgh Canva’s AI image generator offers a look at what it believes Neolithic life in Edinburgh could have looked like. The earliest known human habitation in what became the Scottish capital has been found at Cramond and is a camp site dating to 8,500 BC - during the Stone Age. | Canva Photo: Canva

4 . Preston This is what Preston could have looked like in the Neolithic period according to Canva’s AI. When the Romans arrived in Britain (post the Stone Age), British tribes were living in the north west, how developed the settlements were remains to be seen. The Roman road from Luguvalium to Mamucium passed near to the centre of modern day Preston. | Canva Photo: Canva