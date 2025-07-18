South coast’s most unusual event spaces: Historic ships and venues available for hire in Portsmouth
These unusual venues offer event organisers, businesses and families somewhere truly extra special to gather, and are all right on the doorstep at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.
Lovingly preserved by the National Museum of the Royal Navy , each venue and historic ship not only provides an unforgettable setting, but also supports a meaningful cause. By booking or attending an event, you're directly contributing to the preservation of British naval heritage.
Any profit from your event goes straight back into funding vital work to conserve and restore some of the dockyard’s historic ships and museums.
More than a museum
The National Museum of the Royal Navy is responsible for some of the dockyard’s most famous ships and offering them for hire as a venue has proved a hit with individuals and businesses looking for somewhere special for so many events such as conferences, exhibitions, team building events, dinners, receptions or anniversaries, weddings or wakes.
Historic ships make unique venues
All the venues available for hire are part of Portsmouth’s maritime story, and each one offers something unique from intimate gallery spaces for 40–100 guests to exclusive curator-led tours.
Here’s a taste of some of the options:
1. HMS Warrior – Welcome to the party boat! Seen from so many approaches to the city, this iconic Victorian warship has stunning views of Portsmouth Harbour and is ideal for larger groups and weddings.
Capacity: 240 (max)
Special features: Dine on authentic mess tables or enjoy drinks receptions with views across the water
2. The Grand Magazine – A flexible, blank canvas venue within Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower. Ideal for larger events, exhibitions, receptions, weddings and celebrations on the waterfront in Gosport.
Capacity: 40-180
Special features: The 18th-century Grand Magazine is a former gunpowder store, once used to house Royal Navy munitions during the Napoleonic Wars.
3. HMS Alliance – Located within the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport, you can’t beat this for a unique intimate dining experience to share with family and friends or to impress your clients.
Capacity: 12 (max)
Special features: It is the last surviving Second World War submarine, now reassuringly above the waves and open as a museum to showcase what life was like as a submariner.
Bespoke events, fully managed
The event hire service is tailored to your needs, whether uniquely personal such as a special anniversary or memorial service or a truly memorable business to business opportunity.
Dry hire means you are hiring the venue only, but there are a range of approved caterers who can provide anything from fish and chips to afternoon tea, buffet lunches to Champagne receptions. Venues are licensed and once booked you will be teamed up with a dedicated event manager who will be there throughout the whole process of planning and hosting.
High praise from clients
One special guest had his 90th birthday on board HMS Warrior a few weeks ago – the former serviceman had also had his 80th there too! His family said: “Just a quick thank-you for all your help and organisation in making my father’s birthday party such a great success! You and the team were incredibly helpful, and the atmosphere and venue on board was really special.”
RAF 78 Squadron held an event in spring and said: “Just wanted to pop an email at the request of the organisers from the event last night. They were full of praise for you and said you were absolutely amazing last night. They were very impressed with the level of detail and the taking down of decor too. They said you were “absolute class”.
Find out more
Check out the website here for more information or to book a viewing to see these unique venues for yourself.