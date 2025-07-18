Venue options at a glance

1. HMS Warrior – Welcome to the party boat! Seen from so many approaches to the city, this iconic Victorian warship has stunning views of Portsmouth Harbour and is ideal for larger groups and weddings.

Capacity: 240 (max)

Special features: Dine on authentic mess tables or enjoy drinks receptions with views across the water

2. The Grand Magazine – A flexible, blank canvas venue within Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower. Ideal for larger events, exhibitions, receptions, weddings and celebrations on the waterfront in Gosport.

Capacity: 40-180

Special features: The 18th-century Grand Magazine is a former gunpowder store, once used to house Royal Navy munitions during the Napoleonic Wars.

3. HMS Alliance – Located within the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport, you can’t beat this for a unique intimate dining experience to share with family and friends or to impress your clients.

Capacity: 12 (max)

Special features: It is the last surviving Second World War submarine, now reassuringly above the waves and open as a museum to showcase what life was like as a submariner.