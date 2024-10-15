10-year-old Mia Gualtier to compete in British Karting Championship Finals
Held at TeamSport indoor karting locations across the UK, participants have had to set three qualification laps at their local track for a chance to compete in the British Indoor Karting Championships (BIKC).
Mia, who has been karting for around a year and is inspired by Kate Ledecky and Daniel Ricciardo, said, “My dream is to be on the podium at the BIKC National Finals. It’s also thanks to my older sister Ami, who is a talented karter, that I decided to give the F1 Discover your Drive programme a try.”
The girls now progress to the Regional Finals across three locations, running between 5 October and 19 October, competing against a strong field of national karting talent.
Sheffield, Gosport and Leicester are amongst the locations for the final weekend of racing.
A total of 19 drivers take part in the BIKC Regional Finals this year, an increase of 850 percent on 2023.
The National Finals will be held at TeamSport Warrington on the weekend of 9 and10 November.