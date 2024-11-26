1066 Christmas Junior 1 Star table tennis tournament coming soon

Battle Sports Centre are pleased to be working in collaboration with Hastings & District Table Tennis Association to offer a junior 1 star table tennis event on Sunday 15th December.

The Tournament will feature 4 different age categories with u11s, and u15s happening in the morning from 9.30am, while the u13s, and u19s events take place from 1.30pm.

Each tournaments is included in the national computer Ranking system promoted by Hastings & District Table Tennis Association, and is approved by Table Tennis England and Sussex.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, 8th December 2024, while the draw to be held on Monday, 9th December 2024.

To enter, please email the tournament organiser Kevin Long at : [email protected]