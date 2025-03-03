1066 Gymnastics Club youngsters hit the heights

Two squads from Bexhill-based 1066 Gymnastics Club competed in the Southern TeamGym Tournament in Bracknell.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First to compete for the club was the youth women’s level 4 team. This was a very competitive category and the gymnasts aged 10-12 competed on both the tumble and trampet apparatus.

The team had upped their difficulty level since their last competition and scored an impressive 23.40 over both apparatus to take the silver medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later on in the day it was the turn of the second team to compete in the junior women's level 4 category. A few of the gymnasts (aged 13-17) successfully competed some new skills with good execution on both the Tumble and Trampet.

The medal winning teams from 1066 Gymnastics

This was another hotly contested category and the team scored 22.55 which gave them the bronze medal.

Both squads were up against teams from all over the south of England and Wales, and their TeamGym coaches; Clare Clarke and Jazz Clarke, were very proud of the gymnasts performances.

If you have any children who are interested in starting gymnastics, contact 1066 at 01424 213779 or email in to [email protected] for more information.