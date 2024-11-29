1066 Gymnastics flying high after open competition

Bexhill based 1066 Gymnastics had 3 Squads that competed across the weekend of 23rd-24th November at the Hawth Open TeamGym Competition in Crawley.

For the full team event, the club had the Junior Team enter in the Level 3 Mixed category and found themselves against the hosts and a Swedish Team. The team performed an excellent floor routine, followed by their tumbles, and then they had the highest scoring trampete routine of the category. The team came away with the Silver medal with a combined score of 36.400.

On Sunday morning the club had the youngest squad compete in the Mini Micro Level 5 category. There were lots of new members to the team and all of them put out new routines and skills. All of the gymnasts had a great time competing and enjoyed their experience!

The day rounded up with the very competitive Youth Micro Level 4 category. The 1066 Team performed beautifully executed tumble and trampete routines and came away with the Gold medal with a score of 23.200.

1066 TeamGym Squads

The TeamGym coaches of Clare Clarke, Jazz Clarke and Evie Wilkinson were extremely proud of all of the gymnasts performances over the weekend.

If you have any children who are interested in starting gymnastics, contact 1066 at 01424213779 or email in to [email protected] for more information.