The HY AC juniors were out at the SEAA Indoor Championships, the first event for the track and field events category this year.

Anatalia Cole smashed the U15 girls’ 300m sprint coming in 6th place in the finals with a time of 44.99, 6th place in the heats with 44.08 and 28.09 in the preliminary 200m race.

Beth Wilson is known for her fantastic pole vaulting skills, and this was reflected in her coming 14th in the U17 girls’ event with a distance of 2.40 – giving her a new PB. Jessica Harmer also competed in the pole vaulting contest – she is one to watch for the future.

Brianna Ripley showed great athleticism in the U13 girls’ 60m: in the heats she came in 5th place with a time of 8.51, and she was 5th place in the semi-finals with 8.45 and in the finals she was 5th with 8.59.

HY AC members at Blackcap in Lewes

Harvey Jones showed a great performance in the U17 boys’ 60m race, coming in 66th with a 8.01 in the heats. He came in 41st in the 200m sprint with a time of 25.98.

Lily Peachement came 79th in the 60m U17 girls’ heats with a fantastic time of 9.16, giving her a new PB. She also ran in the 200m U17 girls’ preliminaries, coming 48th in 30.03 for a new PB.

Sophie Gwendoline Smith smashed her way around the 60m course in the U15 girls’ heats, coming in 57th with a time of 8.77. This is a new PB. She also ran in the U15 girls’ 200m preliminaries coming in 37th with 28.81.

On Sunday the East Sussex Cross Country league continued at Blackcap in Lewes on a circuit known for being hilly across chalk downland.

Steven Gates at the cross country

All 374 competitors ran a five-mile loop in the tough conditions.

HY’s Steve Gates flew over the line in second place in 29:05. Gates is known for his great efforts in the cross country events. Joseph Gorman, known for his fast five-milers, crossed the line in 35:47 in 63rd place.

Matthew Harmer flew over the line in 167th place with a time of 41:18, closely followed by Susannah Gates in 44:28 in 217th place. Jacqueline Patton ran the course in a great time of 59:13 coming 357th.

The children undertook a 2.5-mile loop of the same course and in the U11 boys’ race, Michael Mansell flew round the course in 13:33 coming in 2nd. Cody Mansell came in 7th showing great running skills with a time of 15:06.

Ellen Gates at the cross country

In the U13 girls’ race Jessica Wilson came in 4th with a time of 14:26, a great time for her – she is another to watch for the future.

Ellen Gates showcased her impressive skills coming first in the U15 girls’ race with a time of 15:35.