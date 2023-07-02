29 photos from a memorable day of finals at Eastbourne's Rothesay tennis international

Eastbourne’s big week of tennis is over for another year – but what a spectacle the 2023 Rothesay International was.

Eight days of top-class tennis was served up for appreciative crowds and the final day saw Madison Keys beat Daria Kasatkina in straight sets to win the women’s title for a second time.

The American, who is 28, won 6-2 7-6 (15-13) to lift her seventh WTA title in a final lasting one hour and 42 minutes, in which Eastbourne and Devonshire Park was shown in all its glory to a watching audience live on BBC1.

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo beat Tommy Paul of the USA in three sets to win the men's singles title. Cerundolo, 19th in the world rankings, beat Paul 6-4 1-6 6-4 in the final – after having to finish his semi-final immediately before the match.

The doubles final saw Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs dispatch Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perry 6-2, 6-4 to earn the silverware.

See some great photos from the day of finals – the action and the trophies being lifted – on this page and the ones linked. And see reflections on the week in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

1 . EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain celebrates winning his men's singles wheelchair final against Gregory Slade of Great Britain during Day Eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on July 01, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA) EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Andy Lapthorne of Great Britain celebrates winning his men's singles wheelchair final against Gregory Slade of Great Britain during Day Eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on July 01, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA):Action from Saturday's finals at the Rothesay tennis international at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Photo: Charlie Crowhurst:Getty Images

2 . Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo returns to US player Tommy Paul during their men's singles final tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo returns to US player Tommy Paul during their men's singles final tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images):Action from Saturday's finals at the Rothesay tennis international at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Photo: GLYN KIRK:Getty Images

3 . US player Tommy Paul returns to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their men's singles final tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) US player Tommy Paul returns to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo during their men's singles final tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images):Action from Saturday's finals at the Rothesay tennis international at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Photo: GLYN KIRK:Getty Images

4 . Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo reacts while playing US player Tommy Paul during their men's singles final tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo reacts while playing US player Tommy Paul during their men's singles final tennis match at the Rothesay Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images):Action from Saturday's finals at the Rothesay tennis international at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Photo: GLYN KIRK:Getty Images

Next Page Page 1 of 8