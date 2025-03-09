A bumper month for Burgess Hill Runners

User (UGC) Submitted

It's been a bumper month for BHR, with races and PBs galore.

First and foremost, the return of one of the most popular events in the BHR calendar, the Brighton Half.

The BHR army was out in force on this sunny Sunday in March, both running and spectating.

First to cross the finish line was Ben Peters, who finished in 1:15:51. He was followed by Jon Boxall (1:18:26), Dylan Wallek (1:20:50), Sam Mayes (1:22:35, PB), Phil Wallek (1:22:45), Richard Jerome (1:27:15, PB), Chris Alden (1:27:38), Jamie Goodhead (1:29:31), Thomas Wheatley (1:33:04), Kath Wallek (1:37:03, PB), Andrew Bishop (1:41:33), Christie Matthews (1:43:40), Charlie Pountney (1:44:18), Susan Wintle (1:46:22), Fred Sykes (1:47:36), Mark Nicholls (1:48:54), Hannah Goodhead (1:49:36), Gary Parr (1:53:42), Emma Goodhead (1:56:16), Natalie King (1:58:24), Lucy Ward (2:01:33), Ella Chislett (2:08:57), Sam Chislett (2:08:57), Richard Gendle (2:09:06, PB), Sarah Parr (2:10:56, PB), Laura Walton (2:09:39), Antonia Boxall (2:11:13, PB), Katie Howes (2:34:42, PB), Wendy White (2:48:31), and James White (3:03:58).

February saw the first WSFRL of the year, the Crawley Run Craw Run Your Heart Out 5 mile race. First up was Kirsty Phillpot, who finished in 36:06. She was followed by Neil Phillpot (39:18), Steven Barrett (39:35), Annette Maynard (40:54), Stephen Divers (42:51), Tshepo Mati (46:26), Nicky Callus (47:01), Jill Bennett (47:04), John Schofield (47:16), Stuart Turner (47:40), Loretta Gendle (48:44), Antonia Boxall (49:06), John Palmer (49:14), Richard Gendle (49:15), Bill Whitehead (50:14), Chris Page (50:50), Tlou Mati (54:30), Theresa Chalk (55:01), Hugh Stevenage (56:25), Kim Gow (58:01), and Viv Smith (1:00:13).

It may have been the first WSFRL event, but February also saw the last of the Cross County events of the season, this time hosted at Stamner Park.

In the women's race, Kath Wallek, finished first in 27:50. She was followed by Annette Maynard (28:37), Cath Beckett (29:10), Jill Bennett (30:52), Nicky Callus (32:35), and Theresa Chalk (38:55). In the mens race, Phil Wallek finished first in 40:53. He was followed by Steven Barrett (45:06), Andrew Sayers (47:13), James Hedley (47:19), Jack Maynard (49:44), Stuart Condie (51:31), and John Palmer (61:43).

Elsewhere, Ruth and Oliver Day completed the Punchbowl Marathon, a 30-mile route along bridleways and footpaths in Surrey.

They finished together in 9 hours 59. Ben Ayling travelled to Malta to complete the Malta Half Marathon in 1:43:09. Daniel Belton completed the Baldock Beast Half Marathon in 1:47:28. And Yasmine Allfrey and Kevin Cross completed the Tunbridge Wells Half Marathon 1:48:31 and 1:48:23 respectively.