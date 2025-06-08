A busy week for Goring Manor
The week started with a tricky West Sussex League match at Worthing Pavilion against the Badgers. Winning on 2 of the 3 rinks, but with the aggregate shot score being 43 to 49 in the Badger's favour, the match ended in a draw at 4 points to each team. Top rink for Goring was Chris Allan, Doug Hunt, Stuart Andrews and skip Chris Adams. Skip Bill Porter also won.
A Stracey Shield league match followed, also against Pavilion. Each team won on 2 of the 4 rinks, but again the aggregate shot score went against Goring by 58 shots to 76. Top rink for Goring was Jean Meneely, Pete Kitchener, Mick Mayes and skip Bill Porter. Skip Chris Wood also won.
Next was another West Sussex League match at home to Storrington. Goring won on 2 of the 3 rinks and with an overall shot score of 51 to 42 in their favour, recorded a good 6 points to 2 win. Top rink went to Joe Hagelburg, Derek King, Graham Nicholson and skip Chris Wood. Skip Stuart Andrews also won.
The following day brought a trip to Maltravers for a Stracey Shield match. Although Goring lost on 3 of the 4 rinks, an overwhelming victory by Richard White, Norbert Wyatt, Doug Hunt and skip Mick Mayes levelled the overall shot score at 66 shots each, enabling Goring to pick up 3 points.
Finally, the week ended with a rather damp home Brodie Tray match against Worthing. Each team won on 2 of the 4 rinks but Goring lost the overall shot score by 57 shots to 71, thus lost the match by 4 points to 6. Top rink went to Ray Page, Chris Andrews and skip Stuart Andrews. Skip Harvey McGarry also won.