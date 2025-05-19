A good week for Southwater Bowls Club
Top rink was Debbie Coshan, Gary Manning, Neil Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (18-11) with Jeam Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (20-17).
The match against Steyning was won 65 to 54. Best triple was Dee Blanchard, Debbie Jarvis and Tim Gander (25-8) with Mair Williams, Richard Harris and John Borasinski (19-17) with Geoff's triple tying at 11 each.
A win 65 to 32 against Haywards Heath was achieved. Debbie Coshan, David Chatburn, John Coghlan and Les Andrews (25-11) Dee Blanchard, Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon and Tom Gander (22-8) Jean Meinertzhagen, Ian Cribb, Sue Lewis and Geoff Kentish (18-13) were all winners.
A close game away to our friends at Horsham Park was won 58 to 53. Top triple was Debbie Coshan, Terry Rowell and Debbie Jarvis (19-11) with Andy Coshan, Sally Gardner and Neol Jarvis (16-11).