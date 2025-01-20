A great week of action in Eastbourne Table Tennis League
The leaders Ministries A (Barry 3, Heselden 3 and Lowe 3) won 10-0 against Boro C (Goater, Hyde and Fuller).
Seven points behind with a game in hand, last season’s champions Laughton (Barber 3, Scott 3 and Standen 3) were also in good form in winning 9-1 against Bishopstone A (Suggate, Anderson and Primett).
Eastbourne Boro A (Gorridge 3, Boreham 2 and Hebdige 2) maintained their position in third place with an 8-2 win over St. Michaels A (C. Lance 2, Rowell and Walpot).
Boro B (A. Hyde 2, Ellis 1 and King 1) needed to win the doubles to draw 5-5 at Polegate A (Gorokhov 3, Jimoh 2 and Hickey).
Division 2 leaders Polegate B (J. Wright 3, A. Chumbley 3 and Macreadie 2) had a comfortable 9-1 win against Boro E (Goad 1, Irvine and Redd1).
Also in good form were second placed Boro D (Busbridge 3, Winter 3 and Bignell 2) when beating Polegate D (Groze 2, K. Edwards and L. Wright) 8-2. Boro B (Targett 3, Gregory 2 and Backler 1) won 6-4 in a very tight match against Ministries B (Deeprose 2, A. Edwards 1 and Knights).
St. Michaels B (Sanders 2, Ford 1 and Oglesby) are still leading Division 3 despite losing 3-7 at Bishopstone C (Bailey 3, Payne 2 and Holmes 1).
Third placed Willingdon Stoolball (A. Collin 2, D. Whibley 1 and M. Whibley 1) won the doubles to draw 5-5 against Hailsham A (Widd 3, Shilling 1 and Goodson 1). St. Michaels C (Ridley 3, Boddington 3 and Dumbrell 2) had an excellent 9-1 win at Ministries D (Allchorn 1, Tortora and Paice).