A hard-fought draw for the ladies of The Green

Last Sunday The Green's ladies first team travelled to Storrington in West Sussex for a Division 4 fixture in the Sussex Winter Tennis League.

The second pair of Sjaan Gillings with Sue McLeavy lost both their rubbers in two sets whilst the first pair of Beaula Page with Amanda Ruck were involved in two lengthy tussles.

Firstly they defeated the Storrington second pair by 6-3, 7-6 (10-8 in the tie-break) before just winning through against the first pair with a score of 2-6, 6-3 and 13-11 in the championship tie-break. This made the match result a 2-2 draw.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.