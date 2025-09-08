A quiet week for Southwater bowlers
Southwater Bowls Club
A quiet week for Southwater as after a dry summer two matches were cancelled because of rain!
After losing away at Billingshurst a home win was most welcome. The final result was 76 to 68 thanks to the winning triples of Jean Meinertzhagen, Cliff Merchant and Debbie Jarvis (36-8) and Jackie Merchant, John Coghlan and Judith Hitchman (19-12).
Away to Bookham the match was lost 57 to 69 although two rinks won. Carole Rowell, Margot Barton, Jean Meinertzhagen and Les Andrews (16-13) and Jenny Haysom, Sally Gardner, Alan Parker and Martin Gardner (18-17).