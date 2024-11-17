A second half Crawley performance that deserved so much more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Herbert looks at the goalless draw at Bristol Rovers

What a brilliant day out in Bristol both on and off the pitch last weekend. Firstly if you haven't visited Bristol before then you are missing a real treat, with delightful bars and restaurants all around the Harbourside in the city centre. It's where we chose to spend our pre match warm-up as fans and it's fair to say it didn't disappoint.

As for the game itself, it was pretty much a game of two halves with on loan Millwall goalkeeper Connal Trueman showing his true worth with some unbelievable saves to keep Rovers at bay.

Crawley grew into the game, and after halftime the team emerged looking like a completely different outfit, with some superb attacking play, with this time the Bristol Rovers goalkeeper turning it on to keep the score level. It looked as if we were going to score at every attempt. But not for the first time this season we lacked that killer instinct at the crucial moment.

Even deep into injury time it looked like we'd been denied a stonewall penalty, when the referee who had been impressive up to that point chose to blow the full time whistle as opposed to awarding the Reds a deserved last gasp penalty.

But we left the Memorial Ground with our heads held high, after witnessing a brilliant attacking display of second half football. With our train back to London not due to depart Bristol Temple Meads until 1900, we had time to sample a few more of Bristols impressive watering holes.

Two hundred and sixty four Crawley fans made the journey and created an unbelievable atmosphere all afternoon. It will be the togetherness of both players and fans that will go a long way to achieving our goal of remaining a League One club come May.

Bring on Rotherham at the Broadfield this Saturday where all we ask is the same attacking intent from Rob Elliot's Reds!