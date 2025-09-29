A tasty triumph for Ian and Marion at Heath
The competition was Heath's last mixed event of the year but Spreadbury and Gibson were partnering each other for the first time. Father and daughter Mark and Sienna Crouch took the runner-up honours and nearest-the-pin prizes on the 5th and 10th went to Michael and Mary Grange who celebrate their golden wedding this year.
Earlier, the seniors contested their Geoffrey Walker Cup where putting on freshly cored and sanded greens made stableford points hard to come by. Fifteen-handicap John Bailey was probably surprised that his 35 point card with five pars won him the trophy and comfortably so with his nearest challengers three behind. David Gardiner was probably surprised too that his modest fifteen point back nine earned him the runner-up,spot on countback from Martyn Little and Harry Ford after all three signed for 32.
The ladies also found putting difficult but Sybille Shababi, playing off 23, still carded a commendable 36 points with a blob on the 18th her only blemish. Her card put her six shots clear of runner-up Marion Gibson with Tina Norris third on 28.