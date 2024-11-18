A tough day out at Bournemouth as Chichester lose 66 - 19

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday afternoon Chichester travelled along the south coast to play their first ever league match against Bournemouth. Blues made 6 changes to the team that just lost out to Chobham last time out. Dan Heriot and Tom Whitehouse came into the forwards, with Thomas Stout in the backs and Adam Geal, James Crundwell and Jay Manley on the bench.

On an overcast afternoon Bournemouth kicked off but soon found themselves under pressure when Tyler Babb intercepted the ball on halfway. The backs and forwards combined, switching play swiftly to the opposite side of the pitch where Joel Andrews and then Huw Binfield advanced along the touchline deep into the red zone.

The ball was knocked on, at the breakdown, but Chichester pressure after the scrum yielded a penalty which Rory Minton kicked into the corner. Dan Heriot secured the ball at the lineout and it was moved across the to the centre of the pitch from where Jamie Kinninmont spotted that Bournemouth’s winger had followed play and put in an exquisite crossfield kick for the unmarked Livai Tabua to dot down in the corner. Conversion missed. 0 - 5 and 4 minutes played. However, Blues’ lead was short lived as Bournemouth upped the tempo scoring 3 tries in 15 minutes, two of which they converted, to race into a 19 -5 lead. From the restart, Kinninmont bravely took Bournemouth’s defensive box kick and got the ball away to Andrews who sent a grubber kick towards the try line.

The opposition defender picked up the ball and ran sideways along the try line where he met Chichester’s forwards, who had arrived quickly and en masse. The ball was stolen by Heriot who crossed the line to score. Converted by Minton. 19 - 12 after 22 minutes. For the next 18 minutes Blues struggled to breakout of their own half and Bournemouth scored two further converted tries. Just before the second try, Chichester very harshly lost a man to the sin bin, for what was deemed to be a late tackle.

Josh Vakasisikala with the ball

33 - 12 at half time.

The second half didn’t start well and Blues conceded two further tries, one of which was converted, in the space of 7 minutes. 45 - 12. However, things changed on 50 minutes when the Chichester scrum won the ball against the head, pushing the opposition back several metres. Heriot picked up the ball and passed to Josh Stops who somehow caught the ball as it passed behind him before moving it onto Minton, for an offload to Andrews.

The young winner put the afterburners on, creating space for a long looping pass to Josh Vakasisikala who ran the ball into the corner from the 22 metre line. A fine conversion by Minton from the touchline. 45 - 19. For the next 30 minutes the game became a rather scrappy affair. Chichester gave their all but were unable to break through a well drilled Bournemouth defence and were punished on the break, conceding 3 more converted tries before the final whistle.

Final score 66 - 19. Chichester will be disappointed they didn’t leave Chapel Gate with try bonus point as compensation for their efforts. Next up are Guildford at Oaklands Park on Saturday, 30th of November.

Man of the match was Jamie Kinninmont.

Chichester squad: Carden, Binfield, Brown, Conley (capt.), Heriot, Babb, Whitehouse, Tabua, Kinninmont, Minton, Vakasisikala, Stops, Stout, Andrews, Vosanibole, Geal, Crundwell and Manley.