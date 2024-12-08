A tough test for Yapton's third team
Two of Yapton's three scheduled matches were off, but the third team and their hosts defied the terrible weather.
Both sides struggled initially, then greatly improved and all the scoring took place in the second half.
Josh Dean cleared off the line for Yapton and after Barns Green had taken the lead, he equalised. Frazer Beaumont got his head to a Kieran Mills corner, the effort was saved and Dean pounced.
Yapton trailed again and 10 minutes from the end, a shot from Dean was saved and Marcus Sanders volleyed in the point-saver.
Yapton might have won, but Beaumont had two good chances late on and hit one wide and the other too high.