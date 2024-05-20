A very busy time for Burgess Hill Runners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been a very busy period for members of Burgess Hill Runners.

First, the return of a favourite for the club, the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend, an annual event in which runners have the chance to run a marathon distance spread across three days.

Starting with a 10-mile race in East Grinstead on Saturday, followed by a 10-mile race in Haywards Heath on the Sunday, and ending with a 10k around the fields of Burgess Hill on the Monday.

In the East Grinstead race, Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:08:05. He was followed by Kirsty Philpot (1:20:50), Richard Jerome (1:19:59), Neil Philpot (1:24:54), Annette Maynard (1:28:41), Oliver Dewdney (1:30:53), Carlos Reyes (1:34:56), Yasmine Allfrey (1:39:10), Jack Maynard (1:39:19), Izzy Dewdney (1:45:46), Chris Page (1:52:28), John Schofield (1:52:30), John Palmer (1:57:11), Ella Stanbrook (1:58:03) and George Wotton (2:13:14).

BHR team, East Grinstead.

In the Haywards Heath race, Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:00:12. He was followed by Annette Maynard (1:18:55), Oliver Dewdney (1:22:00), Carlos Reyes (1:23:00), Yasmine Allfrey (1:23:47), Ian Gibson (1:28:35), Jack Maynard (1:28:48), Izzy Dewdney (1:30:29), John Schofield (1:33:14), Ella Stanbrook (1:33:19), John Palmer (1:40:53) and George Wotton (1:51:35).

And in the Burgess Hill 10k, Ben Peters was first for BHR in 37:48. He was followed by Samuel Mayes (40:23), Lewis Kemp (44:28), Oliver Dewdney (48:42), Steven Barrett (48:57), Annette Maynard (49:29), Carlos Reyes (50:46), Yasmine Allfrey (54:02), Jack Maynard (55:29), Izzy Dewdney (58:28), Ella Stanbrook (58:46), John Schofield (59:00), Emma Watson (59:02), John Palmer (1:02:57), Geraldine Tyler (1:08:41), Marlene McHale (1:10:25) and George Wotton (1:11:25).

BHR went away with some overall awards, including Annette Maynard winning overall Ladies winner, Ben Peters overall Mens 2nd place. At East Grinstead, Burgess Hill and the overall weekend - we came away with the Top Club - Female award, meaning the first club to have 3 runners finish.

Elsewhere, we had a group take part in the Angerming Bluebell Run 10k and 10 mile races. Kim Gow completed the 10k in 1:14:33. And in the 10 mile race, Phil Wallek was first for BHR in 1:07:57. He was followed by Susan Wintle (1:22:46), Kath Wallek (1:25:30), Mick Richards (and his dog Oscar, who took part in the canicross event - 1:47:27), and Hugh Stevenage (2:09:25).

Phil, Kim, Kath and Susan, Bluebell Race.

We also had some runners travelling abroad for races. Hazel Fordham travelled to Dubrovnik for the Dubrovnik Half Marathon which she completed in 2:43:10. And James and Wendy White chose Toronto, completing the Half Marathon in 2:37:26.