Hastings AC delivered standout performances over the weekend across road, track and field – at the Hastings 5 Mile Run and YDL match two at Withdean Stadium

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At match two of the Youth Development League (Lower South Division 1D) held at Withdean. Hastings AC’s junior athletes showed grit, versatility and teamwork in a highly competitive fixture.

For the U13 Girls Eva Harwood placed 2nd in the A string 1200m (4:15.4) 6th in the 75m (11.4) and ran a strong leg in the 4x100m relay. Bella Taylor finished 2nd in the B string 1200m (4:52.4), ran in the B string 75m (12.6s), and earned 3rd place in the javelin B string with 9.34m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivy Craig placed 4th in the 75m A string (10.4s) and 4th in the javelin A string (12.56m); Eleanor Newstead contributed across multiple events, running the A string 800m in 3:16.3 and jumping 2.71m in the long jump B string and Martha Gofton added valuable points in the 800m B string (3:15.6) and long jump B string (2.64m).

Smiles for the HAC juniors at the YDL match at the Withdean

The U13 Girls 4x100m team (Harwood, Newstead, Taylor, Craig) ran well to finish in 66.3s.

In the U15 Girls Ava-Mae Barnes scored points in the 300m B string (54.4s), long jump A string (3.12m), and also featured in the relay team while Indie Horsman cleared 1.30m to finish 6th in the high jump B string.

Lucienne Simkiss-Day ran a well-paced 800m A string, placing 5th in 2:35.2; Alice Goring competed in both the 100m A string (14.7s) and 200m A string (31.7s), before joining the relay and the U15 Girls 4x100m relay team (Goring, Barnes, Simkiss-Day, Horsman) crossed the line in 60.4s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the U15 Boys Marlvin Mlalazi delivered a standout performance with 2nd in the 300m A string (40.6s), 5th in the high jump A string (1.35m), and anchored the relay.

Hastings AC success at Hastings 5 Mile race

Caleb Buckley placed 4th in the A string 1500m (5:05.7) and both relays; Cobey Buckley placed 4th in the A string 800m (2.23), 3rd in the javelin A string (19.99m), and contributed to both relays and Jack Evans was 2nd in the 300m B string (49.0s), 800m B string (2:41.4), and ran 80m hurdles B string in 19.3s.

James French claimed 2nd in the 1500m B string (5:14.2), added points in the long jump B string (3.41m) and high jump B string (1.25m). Edwin Chapman competed in the 100m A string (13.6s) and long jump A string (4.17m).

The boys’ 4x100m team (Buckley, Buckley , Evans, Chapman) placed 5th in 58.3s. The 4x300m team (Buckley C., Buckley Co., French, Mlalazi) ran a strong 3:07.0 to take 4th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings AC finished 7th overall in team standings with 208 points and several personal bests recorded. The athletes’ spirit and determination signal exciting prospects for the next match.

In the Hastings 5 Mile Road Race, Hastings AC athletes delivered exceptional results, proving the club’s strength across all disciplines.

Rhys Boorman stormed home in 2nd place overall in a superb 26:21 and Michael Maxwell followed in 4th place with 26:34, and James Mountford was close behind in 6th place, clocking 27:00 and taking 1st Vet 40-44.

Grace Baker claimed victory in the Senior Women’s category, finishing 17th overall in 29:05. Chris Jones-Dunn continued the club’s success with a strong run in 29:12 (19th) and Ross Horsman (30:59), Colin White (31:13, 1st Vet 45-49) and Gary Chatham (33:17) all placed inside the top 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Mabon, Sophie Ramsden, Lucy Chatham, Matt Warne and David Henry all ran determined races.

With high-level performances on the track and on the road, Hastings AC athletes continue to demonstrate the club’s strength, unity, and ambition.