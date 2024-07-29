A win and a draw for Hailsham Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team and ladies' second team both played at home on the hottest day of the year so far. The men won and the ladies drew.

The ladies' second team were playing Pavilion and Avenue from Hove, with first pair Sam Noakes and Jill Greenall starting against the P&A second pair, Lucy Morris and Lynn Sandeman.

Sam and Jill had a flying start, winning the first set 6-0, before the Hove ladies gave a better account of themselves, but still lost the second set 5-7.

Meanwhile, second pair, Barbara Cordner and Narun Chea were up against P&A's first pair, Christine Dunn and Claire Ward, and this time the Hove pair won 6-3, 6-2.

Hailsham Tennis Club's Ladies' second team with the Men's team behind.

In the reverse legs, Sam and Jill themselves went down 0-6 in the first set, and lost the second 3-6 to give Christine and Claire the win. In the last rubber, Barbara and Narun won their first set 6-3 against Lucy and Lynn, but were pegged back in the second set by a tie-break 6-7.

In the championship tie-break (first to 10), the Hailsham ladies came through 10-8 to draw the match 2-2.

Hailsham's men's team were playing Southdown Tennis Club from Lewes. First pair, Johan Jooste and Neil Downer made a good start, beating Southdown's second pair, Steve Christian and Paul Denerley 6-0, 6-3.

Second pair, Simon Underwood and Jose Noya also had success against the Lewes first pair, Ian Palmer and Renny Pilgrim, winning 6-4, 6-1.

In the reverse legs, Johan and Neil won the first set against Ian and Renny, 6-0, but had to fight harder to win the second 7-5.

Simon and Jose completed a great day for the Hailsham team, beating Steve and Paul 6-3, 6-4. The 4-0 win puts the Hailsham club at the top of the table.