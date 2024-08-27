A win to finish off the summer season
The Green's first pairing of Beaula Page/Amanda Ruck comfortably defeated both of the opposing pairs in two sets. However, the second pairing of Sheila King/Sue McLeavy found the artificial clay courts hard going after the morning rain and lost to the Wickwoods first pairing by 3-6, 4-6.
The second pairing proved easier and Sheila/Sue came through by 7-5, 6-2. This meant that a 3-1 victory was obtained which puts the team mid-table.
On Sunday the men's fifth team entertained the David Lloyd Club team from Eastbourne in a Division 10 fixture and secured a 2-2 draw.
Both home pairs of Mike Eastwood with Joe Kelly and Michael Collins with James White lost to the opposition's first pair but beat the second pair.
