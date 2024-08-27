A win to finish off the summer season

By Sheila King
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:17 BST
Last Saturday The Green's ladies first team travelled to Wickwoods Country Club, near Hassocks, for their last Division 4 match in the Sussex Summer Tennis League.

The Green's first pairing of Beaula Page/Amanda Ruck comfortably defeated both of the opposing pairs in two sets. However, the second pairing of Sheila King/Sue McLeavy found the artificial clay courts hard going after the morning rain and lost to the Wickwoods first pairing by 3-6, 4-6.

The second pairing proved easier and Sheila/Sue came through by 7-5, 6-2. This meant that a 3-1 victory was obtained which puts the team mid-table.

On Sunday the men's fifth team entertained the David Lloyd Club team from Eastbourne in a Division 10 fixture and secured a 2-2 draw.

Both home pairs of Mike Eastwood with Joe Kelly and Michael Collins with James White lost to the opposition's first pair but beat the second pair.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.

