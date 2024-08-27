A win to finish off the summer season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last Saturday The Green's ladies first team travelled to Wickwoods Country Club, near Hassocks, for their last Division 4 match in the Sussex Summer Tennis League.

The Green's first pairing of Beaula Page/Amanda Ruck comfortably defeated both of the opposing pairs in two sets. However, the second pairing of Sheila King/Sue McLeavy found the artificial clay courts hard going after the morning rain and lost to the Wickwoods first pairing by 3-6, 4-6.

The second pairing proved easier and Sheila/Sue came through by 7-5, 6-2. This meant that a 3-1 victory was obtained which puts the team mid-table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday the men's fifth team entertained the David Lloyd Club team from Eastbourne in a Division 10 fixture and secured a 2-2 draw.

Tell us your club news.

Both home pairs of Mike Eastwood with Joe Kelly and Michael Collins with James White lost to the opposition's first pair but beat the second pair.

If you would like to play tennis at The Green in St Leonards please go to our website and use the Contact Us feature.