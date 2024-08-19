A wonderful weekend for Meads Tennis Club
Meads ladies entertained the Wickwoods Tennis Club based in Hassocks on a bright and breezy Sunday. First pair Ella Athanassiou and Sarah King-Spooner were on sparkling form winning both their matches with something to spare.
Such was their dominance that of the 26 games played over four sets the powerful and skilful Meads pair won 24 of them and Wickwoods 2.
Second pair Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin took a while to get going against some effective defensive tennis from the Wickwoods first pair who deservedly won the first set.
Stung into action Sneath and Parkin produced some more penetrating attacking tennis in the second set winning it 6-3 before clinching the rubber in a championship tie break. Their second rubber was a more straightforward affair as they swept to a straight sets victory ensuring a 4-0 triumph for Meads.
The Meads men were not to be outdone by the ladies as they too achieved a 4-0 victory against Hampden Park. Already guaranteed promotion into Division 10 of the Sussex league Meads were determined to finish the season on a high.
Dan Wasp and John Kulenicz were tested in their first rubber but came through in straight sets after a closely fought first set tie break. In their second rubber a combination of power and guile ensured another straight sets win.
First pair Chris Rummins and Zane Axten played some delightful tennis winning 24 of the 32 games that made up the four sets in their two matches.
The club feels that if it can keep the first team squad together over the next few years more promotions should be a realistic goal.
