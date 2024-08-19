A wonderful weekend for Meads Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a wonderful weekend for the men and women of Meads Tennis Club as both the men and ladies' first teams won 4-0

Meads ladies entertained the Wickwoods Tennis Club based in Hassocks on a bright and breezy Sunday. First pair Ella Athanassiou and Sarah King-Spooner were on sparkling form winning both their matches with something to spare.

Such was their dominance that of the 26 games played over four sets the powerful and skilful Meads pair won 24 of them and Wickwoods 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second pair Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin took a while to get going against some effective defensive tennis from the Wickwoods first pair who deservedly won the first set.

Meads Ladies First Team from l to r Sarah King-Spooner, Lucy Parkin, Ella Athanassiou, Hazel Sneath.

Stung into action Sneath and Parkin produced some more penetrating attacking tennis in the second set winning it 6-3 before clinching the rubber in a championship tie break. Their second rubber was a more straightforward affair as they swept to a straight sets victory ensuring a 4-0 triumph for Meads.

The Meads men were not to be outdone by the ladies as they too achieved a 4-0 victory against Hampden Park. Already guaranteed promotion into Division 10 of the Sussex league Meads were determined to finish the season on a high.

Dan Wasp and John Kulenicz were tested in their first rubber but came through in straight sets after a closely fought first set tie break. In their second rubber a combination of power and guile ensured another straight sets win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First pair Chris Rummins and Zane Axten played some delightful tennis winning 24 of the 32 games that made up the four sets in their two matches.

The club feels that if it can keep the first team squad together over the next few years more promotions should be a realistic goal.