Academy beat LSA in darts basement battle
Tony's Old Boyz hosted local rivals The Railway and, helped by a Tony Peters 180, won 6-3.
Southwater Club B welcomed The Plough & despite a 110 finish by Richard Dixon were beaten 8-1. Kings Head Royals had a bye.
The leaders of the B Division, The Partridge, visited Ashington Club but were beaten 5-4 and drop to second.
Southwater Club A were hosted by bottom side The Fox and, with a resounding 7-2 win, move to the top of the table.
Alfold Sports Club were at home to The Dog & Bacon & were 6-3 winners.
Next up (on Thursday, Jan 23) are the A and B Division singles competitions held at Southwater Club, Please register by 8.15pm for an 8.30pm start.
RESULTS – A Division – Loxwood Sports Assoc. 2 Academy 7; Southwater Club B 8 The Plough 1; Tony's Old Boyz 6 The Railway 3. Kings Head Royals - Bye. B Division – Alfold Sports Club 6 Dog & Bacon 3; Ashington Club 5 The Partridge 4; The Fox 2 Southwater Club A 7.
180s – Tony Peters - Tony's Old Boyz. 100+ Finishes – Richard Dixon - The Plough 110.