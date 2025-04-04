Adur show champion form in big win against Pavilion ladies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Pavilion ladies could not have taken on a tougher assignment to end their indoor bowls season in the Sussex County League – an away match against Adur, runaway champions of section one.

Adur were defending a 100 per cent winning record from their nine matches, though Pavilion had been successful on two of the five rinks when the teams met at Pavilion Road in January, with the visitors coming out on top by 81-71.

The encounter at Southwick was more straightforward. Adur took all 12 points, winning on aggregate by 118-38. Remarkably, they finished the regular season as the only club in their section with a positive shots total.

Pavilion's best performance was achieved by Carol Tillett, Liz Groves, Sue Manning and skip Linda Farley, who trailed by only one shot after 17 ends. Adur gained a single on the last to win 13-11, although Pavilion at least had the satisfaction of taking 10 ends.

Rosemary Lewer, Mary Stemp, Kathy Byrnes and skip June Lewis shared the first six ends with Adur, who then scored a five, a two and a three to move well clear by halfway. Another three and a four boosted their total in a 33-11 win.

Ange Gatland, Linda Carter, Ann Button and Esme Clough, the Pavilion club president, scored a five on the third end of their game to gain the lead but that seemed to galvanise the champions, who took the next nine ends without reply. Two fives of their own helped Adur to win 31-8.

Julie Woods, Linda Patten, Helen Beale and skip Jacky Pearson trailed 17-5 at halfway. Adur's second six of the game and a four on the last end helped them to a 41-8 victory.