Albion fans support charity at special film showing in Uckfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton & Hove Albion fans had the chance to raise money for charity at an exclusive screening of a feature-length film about the club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Picture House Uckfield showed the documentary film Stand or Fall, which documents the remarkable story of the club over the last three decades.

Albion fans flooded in to the cinema for two sold-out screenings, raising around £2,600 in total. All money raised will be donated to the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation, which supports around 35,000 people every year across Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both showings were introduced by former Albion midfielder Guy Butters, who made 187 appearances for the club and has worked for the BHAFC Foundation for around a decade.

All guests were given a free t-shirt and a copy of the Foundation's magazine.

Matt Dorn, CEO at the BHAFC Foundation, was grateful to be supported by the film showing.

“It was a real privilege to have this event thrown for us,” he said, “I know a lot of Albion fans have been very excited to see this film, and The Picture House Uckfield were kind enough to capitalise on that interest to support the Foundation.

“Thank you to The Picture House Uckfield, to Matt Lorenzo, and to Guy Butters and all of the Foundation team for making this a big success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand or Fall, produced by Matt Lorenzo, is a story 25 years in the making and told by Albion fans, which charts the club’s remarkable rise from the brink of extinction to our first season in Europe.

A captivated crowd watches Guy Butters introduce the film

It includes a host of interviews with fans who helped save the club when its survival was in doubt, and iconic figures in the club’s history like Stuart Storer (scorer of the last goal at the club’s old Goldstone Ground) and chairman Tony Bloom.

Director Matt Lorenzo said: “The 25 years between very nearly becoming extinct to smashing Manchester United 4-0 was remarkable, and such a great story. It’s got everything.

“The film has two halves. It was this fight away from the brink featuring people like Dick Knight and the way the supporters were galvanized behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was terrific just as a story and then in comes this genius called Tony Bloom who has transformed this club, not only with his money but with his intellect.”

Guy Butters, former Albion midfielder, introduced the showings and ran a raffle.

Kevin Markwick, who owns The Picture House Uckfield, was pleased to have the opportunity to support the Foundation.

“As a long time Brighton fan, I know what excellent and important work the Foundation does for the community,” he said.

“I am very happy I am able to use my business to contribute to that work, and give fellow fans the opportunity to see the film in a real cinema and celebrate the amazing journey we have all been on over the last 25 years.”