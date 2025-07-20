Aldwick CC ones and twos win again
After a rain delayed start, Aldwick CC asked Barns Green to bat in Division 5 West of the Sussex Cricket League.
Thanks to 3 wickets from Tom Hoare & Luke Barkes, Barns were bowled out for 100.
Ian Guppy hit 40 runs in 16 balls, Joe Lodge 36* & Ed Gyde 24*, saw Aldwick home by 9 wickets..
Aldwick Twos were involved in a tight match against Petworth Park. ,asked to bat first they scored 143-4 in 35 overs. Ollie Smith 57*..
They managed to defend the total, winning by 8 runs.