Aldwick CC win in thrilling run feast
An Arundel batter scored 120 not out – but finished on the losing side against Aldwick.
Aldwick batted first and amassed 269-9, Nigel Lugg scoring 70.
Arundel were way behind the asking rate until James Essex came in – he scored 120 in 76 balls but ran out of time as Aldwick won by 16 runs to stay in second place in the table.
Aldwick 2nds beat Worthing by 79 run., Ian Horner 92* and Ollie Smith 74* shared an unbeaten 4th wicket partnership of 193. They are third, two points off of the top.
Aldwick thirds lost by eight wickets to Eastergate.