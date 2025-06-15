Aldwick CC's first and second XIs both win in last over

Aldwick CC’s first XI won by two runs – and their seconds won by two wickets.

Aldwick were ask to bat by Horsham Trinty and scored 199-9. Keelan Belcher, 41, top scored with James Arnould taking 4-29.

Horsham were coasting at 134-3 with Ben Moir scoring 92, Aldwick gradually worked their way into the game, Peter Cotterill taking 3-39, Nikki Tabberer 3-25.

Needing two to win, Lewis Fiddaman went for his second six of the over and was brilliantly caught on the boundary by Brennan Matla to give Aldwick a two-run win.

Aldwick twos bowled Eastergate out for 149, Ollie Smith taking 3-17, Liam Hicks 3-18.

As Tanveer Ahmed 22* joined Ollie Smith 35*, Aldwick still needed 37, with two wickets remaining – but they saw them over the line.

Aldwick thirds bowled West Wittering out for 151. but fell 42 runs short.

