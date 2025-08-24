Aldwick return to winning ways

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 24th Aug 2025, 07:23 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 09:11 BST
Tell us your club news.
Aldwick entertained Wisborough Green and decided to bat, at 95-7 they may have regretted it.

Thanks to Luke Barkes 20, Ben Bambridge 17 and 33 extras they reached 160.

Tommy Colbran 42 held the innings together but Luke Barkes 4-30 and two wickets from Peter Cotterill & Tom Hoare Green were dismissed for 138.

Aldwick 2nds lost to Rustington by 98 runs Tanveer Ahmed 56 to go with his four wickets. Ollie Smith 53.

Aldwick 3rds played their last game of the season at picturesque Birdham, they lost to Chichester Mo Miah taking four wickets. Tim Robinson 81.

