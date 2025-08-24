Aldwick return to winning ways

Tell us your club news.

Aldwick entertained Wisborough Green and decided to bat, at 95-7 they may have regretted it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to Luke Barkes 20, Ben Bambridge 17 and 33 extras they reached 160.

Tommy Colbran 42 held the innings together but Luke Barkes 4-30 and two wickets from Peter Cotterill & Tom Hoare Green were dismissed for 138.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick 2nds lost to Rustington by 98 runs Tanveer Ahmed 56 to go with his four wickets. Ollie Smith 53.

Aldwick 3rds played their last game of the season at picturesque Birdham, they lost to Chichester Mo Miah taking four wickets. Tim Robinson 81.

​