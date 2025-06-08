Aldwick struggle in the rain
Aldwick won the toss and with the dismal forecast, they elected to bowl. Wrong!
Bognor had much the better of the conditions, whilst the sun shone. They scored 246 for 6. Gary Maskell 57, Scott Bingham 71 & Jush Seward 48. Luke Barkes taking 4-44..
Aldwick struggled with a wet outfield slowing the ball down. Richard Gabb 57* & Keelan Belcher 40 took the score to 183-7 in their revised 36 overs.
With the seconds being rained off, the thirds travelled to Clymping. The home team scored 220-6 Jaydon Wellsted 4-30.
Aldwick could only muster 84, Ian Guppy 33, Craig Stoner 5-10.