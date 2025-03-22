Allen and Whelpdale strike to send Burgess Hill Town to victory over Phoenix
It was a third consecutive clean sheet as the Hillians moved another win closer to a play-off place, keeping them firmly in third place.
Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made three changes with Marcus Allen, Ryan Worrall and Joe Overy coming in for Logan Dobbs, Brannon O’Neill and Stefan Vukoje.
The visitors settled into the game well but the first chance went to the hosts as Herne Bay skipper Liam Friend headed wide from a corner.
Within a minute the Hillians were inches away from taking the lead as Martyn Box whipped a corner in and Chris Whelpdale glanced a header that went wide.
On 24 minutes Box did well in the midfield to set the Hillians on the break, he fed Jay Beckford but the forward smashed over first time under pressure.
Hill were given a left-off as a lose ball was given away and Bay pounced, Theo Osinfolarin drove and clipped the top of the bar from distance.
On 38 minutes the hosts were reduced to ten men. Kieran Rowe got to a bouncing ball first and Ethan Smith flattened him late and high and the referee had the red card out immediately.
Ryan Worrall took aim from distance and was inches wide two minutes before the break but in injury time at the end of the first half the Hillians did take the lead. Hill kept the ball alive from a set piece and out wide on the left of the box, the ball dropped to Marcus Allen who hit it as sweet as a nut and it rocketed into the goal.
They were close to a second as the visitors broke and the ball eventually fell for Rowe, who smacked it straight at Harley Earle.
At the other end, Bay hit the post through Osinfolarin but Hill quickly broke through Martyn Box who crossed perfectly for Whelpdale to smash home to double the Hillians’ advantage on 64 minutes.
For the second time in the afternoon, the hosts hit the woodwork – this time through Scott Heard as his shot blasted off the near post.
Within a minute it was almost the icing on the Hill cake as sub Brannon O’Neill’s corner was met by Ben Pope, but his header was met with a top save from Earle.
O’Neill was on the break when the referee blew for full-time as the Hill celebrated Non League Day in style with the win securing another three points and a 15th league clean sheet of the season.
Up next for the Hillians is a home game against Phoenix Sports (March 29 – 3pm).
Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall (Ben Pope 83), Nathan Cooper, Marcus Allen, Joe Overy (Reggie Ward 46), Kieran Rowe (Harry Lawson 71), Chris Whelpdale (Brannon O’Neill 79), Martyn Box (Noah Hoffman 75), Jay Beckford.