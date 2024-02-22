Ambitious crowdfunding campaign at Rudgwick Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seeking to raise £15,000 in just four weeks Rudgwick Tennis Club are looking to the local community and beyond for help.

Tim Bloomfield, chair of the club, says, "Without resurfacing in the next few months and increasing court space we risk losing members and having to reduce our hugely popular junior tennis coaching programme."

Sport England have added their pledge to the campaign offering £4,500 but that still leaves £10,500 to raise themselves.

Courts that need resurfacing

To date they have raised £2,354 in five days but have a long way to go!

They've managed to get a fantastic range of rewards from the local community that people can claim in exchange for a donation, whether an exclusive tour of a brewery, Brighton Premiership football tickets or renting a beautiful Sussex cottage for the weekend.