The two teams from Amherst Road met in the Bexhill and District Snooker League.

Lying second in the table, it was Amherst Road 'A' who not only won the match, but scored maximum points.

Terry Freeman opened for the 'A' team and put the first two frames on the board by winning his match against Joe Cruttenden. of the 'Bs'. Dave Bennett then put the 'A' team two more frames up, taking both frames off Mick Pasqua before Carl Fitzsimon completed the full house with his two-frame win over Gary Wendel of the 'B' team and recording the 6-0 win for the 'A' team in this local derby.

The was also a full house win for league leaders, Cooden Beach Golf Club, in their meeting with Clarkson Leisure. Pete Buckland rattled the pots in for Cooden Beach and his two-frame win over Tiger Pragnell from Clarksons included two breaks of 31 and 24.

Paul White then took up his cue for Cooden Beach and added a further two frames to their total by taking both frames off Brian Minister from Clarksons.

Neil Sivyer then closed out the match for Cooden Beach and, aided by the highest break of the week with a 35 clearance, succeeded in winning the final two frames off Steve Roberts and giving Cooden Beach yet another full house win and remaining on top of the league with an unbeaten record to date.

The Hotshots came out winners in their match against O'Sullivan 'C'. The opening two frames between Orlando Correia of The Hotshots and Lyndon Rose of O'Sullivan's were shared before brother Mario Correia from The Hotshots put his team three frames up, taking both of his frames from Leo Mitchell of O'Sullivan's in spite of Mitchell knocking in a small break of 22 in one of his frames.

Richard Carzana then made certain of the victory for The Hotshots when he won both of his frames from Gary Deeprose of O'Sullivan's, giving The Hotshots a notable win of 5 frames to 1.

The final match of the week saw O'Sullivan 'B' facing O'Sullivan Allstars in yet another local derby. The opening two frames between Kim Fuller of of the 'B' team and Leo Narin of the Allstars were shared, Narin knocking in a small break of 21 in one of his frames.

However, Sebastian Oliver put the Allstars three up when he won both of his frames from Luis Elliott of the "B" team, Oliver recording a break of 30 in the process. But Barry Kenward pulled a frame back for the 'B' team by taking his opening frame off Neil Bennett of the Allstars, before Bennett came back in the final frame of the evening to give the Allstars victory by 4 frames to 2.

There are no changes to the Highest Break with Pete Buckland still holding the position.