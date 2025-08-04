An opening day to forget

Steve Herbert on Crawley Town's season opener.

It’s not everyday you hear a manager describe his team as rubbish! But that’s exactly the word Scott Lindsey used after his teams limp performance at Grimsby on Saturday.

The 3-0 scoreline was more than fair, as the Reds never made it out of first gear on a torrid afternoon in Cleethorpes. Crawley were taken apart all over the pitch by a rampant Grimsby Town side.

The hosts were gifted the lead by a howler of a decision by the referee to award a penalty. When debutant goalkeeper Davis, on loan from Liverpool, challenged and won the ball in the box fairly, the referee bizarrely awarded a spot kick to the home side on ten minutes. From that moment on the visitors from West Sussex never recovered.

View from the away end at Grimsby

On a positive 221 fans made the journey to Blundel Park which was the highest number that we’ve ever taken up there. If you’ve ever been to Grimsby, then you’ll know what a mammoth trip it is. So fair play to all those who travelled. Just a shame the players didn’t turn up.

After all the euphoria of a new ownership deal being announced on Friday with KB Sports and Leisure taking over the running of the club, you’d have liked to think the players would of upped their game for the new board - Raphael Khalili being the man to head up the new owners behind the scenes, with a certain Tom Allman being handed the CEO job.

At 29 years old this makes Tom one of the youngest CEOs in the EFL. But in my opinion this decision is a no-brainer. Tom has been at the club for nine years and steps up from General manager. Tom knows what makes the Reds tick, and I can’t think of a better person to help take the club forward off the pitch.

All attention now turns to Saturday's first home league game against Newport County, where Crawley Town will have the chance to kick start their season at the Broadfield Stadium.