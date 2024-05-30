An Ultra Long Bank Holiday for Hailsham Harriers
and live on Freeview channel 276
All routes were point to point following the beautiful views and scenic climbs of the South Downs Way and Seven Sisters, finishing to a red carpet arrival in Helen Gardens, Eastbourne.
With well stocked & manned aid stations, wonderful weather, friendly-happy marshals, fully signposted routes, a bespoke medal, t-shirt, race photos, and finishers meal, runners were treated to a glorious day.
Running for the Harriers in the half marathon distance saw Lianne Leakey continue her excellent form, racing to a second place podium finish overall in 1:59:53 and second female to cross the line.
In the 50Km ultra distance, Hailsham’s Oliver Chandler, who raced his first road marathon in Brighton this year, braved the challenging distance for the first time to finish in 5:33:08. Tom Evans, also running his first ultra marathon crossed the line in 7:10:00. Husband and wife team, Steph and Mark Bassett joined Victoria Little, Dean Layen, and Michelle Hollands finishing the race hand in hand in 7:27:46. For Mark, Steph, Dean and Victoria the day also represented their debut ultra distance with Dean raising funds for Parkinson's UK.
Harriers coach, Julie Lewis-Clements was all smiles after a great day on the downs as she crossed the red carpet finish in 8:00:56 with Els Ruffell finishing strong in her first ultra distance in a hardy time of 8:16:52.
Braving the mighty 100km distance saw Harriers Charlie Long, Mick Husarz and Marcos Jarvis. Charlie Long flew home, first across the line for team black and red in 13:52:31 to huge applause from her wonderful family who had followed her on her journey all day. Mick and Marcos running for local based charity, The Wolo Foundation, had great delight in flying up the red carpet with Marcos' son Archie, to complete the day in 15:58:36.
At Alfriston aid station, one of seven set up by UK Ultra to keep runners hydrated and refuelled, Harriers; Jayne Morris, Ollie Paterson, Andrew Moore, Kirstie Groves, Gemma Mulhern, Kevin Morris and Louisa Geer volunteered their services to look after runners for the day. As runners themselves they fully know the importance of a friendly face, a warm hug and a hot cuppa.
Hailsham Harriers would like to thank all the team at UK Ultra for a wonderful, well organised event.
Hailsham Harriers meet regularly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and welcome runners of all abilities whether just starting out or a seasoned runner. Their annual flagship race, the Hellingly 10K takes place on Sunday September 22nd. For more information visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk