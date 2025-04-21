Andy wins the Victor Ludorum Trophy at Horsham Bowls Club finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andy Simmons, has had a busy year as Sussex County President but he had also qualified for a number of finals at the Horsham District Indoor Bowls Clubs Finals weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club recently held their Club Finals weekend. There were some fantastic competitions to watch over the three days, singles, pairs, triples and rinks (teams of four), some with surprising results and some with very close fought games.

Finals Weekend was the culmination of competitions which had begun in the Autumn of 2024 - with many entrants who were relatively new to the Club taking part and with just one point often being the deciding factor in winning the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coveted Club Singles Championship was won by two new winners, with Tracey Osborne becoming the Ladies' Champion and David Andrews the Men's Champions. Big congratulations to you both.

Chris Hatch - Club Short Mat Champion

The Victor Ludorum award is presented to the man or lady who amasses the greatest number of points calculated over finishing positions in finals and semi-finals. Andy Simmons emerged as the winner and will receive his trophy at the Club Gala Dinner to be held shortly. Well done Andy!

We also have a growing Short Mat Section who also had their finals at the same time. Chris Hatch was the winner of the Short Mat Singles Championship. Congratulations to Chris!

And finally ........ Thank you first of all to everybody who took part regardless of whether you reached the final or not! With 21 competitions in total, there was a lot of work involved and over 300 matches to be planned and scheduled - so a very big thank you to Danny Craft who organised all of the competitions, from the initial rounds through to the finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With many of our members preferring to play outdoor bowls in the summer, our leagues, matches and competitions will continue as normal. If you fancy having a go at indoor bowls, our Bowls4Fun sessions will continue every Wednesday evening (7pm) - just pop along and you will be more than welcome.