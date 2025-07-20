Valerie present a bottle of Grants Whisky to spider winner Laurence Worton with President Bill Crittle alongside

With a backdrop of rolling Sussex countryside, the annual President v Chair competition was held at Wadhurst Bowls Club.

Five teams of three from each side battled it out to be crowned 2025 champions.

With the start delayed due to heavy rain it was touch and go as to whether the fixture would go ahead but eventually the sky cleared and the sun came out to provide ideal bowling conditions.

This year it was chair Linda Carless’s team who ran out victors by the very narrowest of margins – just three shots with two of the rinks having been drawn.

At the end of the match all 30 contestants played in a one-wood ‘spider’ competition.