Another tough game for Burgess Hill Hockey Club Ladies 4s
The score doesn't show the opportunities missed. Lewes went 3-0 ahead in the first half despite the efforts of Sarah Bailey, Ali Gilham and Jo Richardson at the back.
The Hill goal came when Meares picked the ball up on the right near the halfway line and drove almost into the D before a perfect delivery to Cath Donovan, who finished the move with a fearsome shot to beat the keeper.
Sally Nakajima and Gillian Branagan were more involved in the match in the second half allowing the forwards to push up and Wendy Caddye and Lucy Fox some space to deliver more attacking balls from defence.
Hill: Munden (GK), Caddye (Capt), Richardson, Meares, Franklin, Gilham, Fox, Branagan, Donovan, Marriner, Duffy, Amerio, Bailey, Marriner, Simmons, Van Stiphout.
On Saturday the 4s are away to Crawley at 10.30am at Hazelwick School.