Another tough game for Burgess Hill Hockey Club Ladies 4s

By Wendy Caddye
Contributor
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 09:44 BST
Pictured earlier in the season are Burgess Hill's ladies' first teamplaceholder image
Pictured earlier in the season are Burgess Hill's ladies' first team
Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies fourth team had another tough game against Lewes Legends, second in the table, and lost 4-1.

The score doesn't show the opportunities missed. Lewes went 3-0 ahead in the first half despite the efforts of Sarah Bailey, Ali Gilham and Jo Richardson at the back.

Most Popular

The Hill goal came when Meares picked the ball up on the right near the halfway line and drove almost into the D before a perfect delivery to Cath Donovan, who finished the move with a fearsome shot to beat the keeper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sally Nakajima and Gillian Branagan were more involved in the match in the second half allowing the forwards to push up and Wendy Caddye and Lucy Fox some space to deliver more attacking balls from defence.

Hill: Munden (GK), Caddye (Capt), Richardson, Meares, Franklin, Gilham, Fox, Branagan, Donovan, Marriner, Duffy, Amerio, Bailey, Marriner, Simmons, Van Stiphout.

On Saturday the 4s are away to Crawley at 10.30am at Hazelwick School.

Related topics:Lewes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice