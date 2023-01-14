The tennis season might seem a long way off but plans are already in place for a new tournament in Eastbourne – and it’s open to players of all ages and abilities.

The Eastbourne Community Tennis Tournament (ECTT) is the brainchild of local coach and Set2Win director Craig Wells and is open to all Eastbourne residents.

Craig and Set2Win run the coaching programme at the Old Town Hub, Longland Road.

This is the first time the town’s tennis venues have come together to host such an event. Matches can be played for free at Old Town Hub, Meads Lawn Tennis @ ROMPA, Hampden Park Tennis Club (including the community courts), Devonshire Park, David Lloyd Club, Manor Gardens and Fisherman’s Green along the seafront.

Part of a montage publicising the new Eastbourne Community Tennis Tournament

Wells said: “The event is open to all Eastbourne residents and members from any of the town’s clubs and venues. The event will be played over a number of weeks starting in February and ending the weekend of June 24-25 . The finals weekend will be hosted at Old Town Hub during their summer fete.

“Eastbourne is known as the ‘tennis town’ with the Rothesay International being held at Devonshire Park annually at the end of June, and this community tournament is a celebration of the town’s tennis history and hopefully will make players feel part of it all come the summer.”

The town is lucky to have a number of successful tennis venues and coaching programmes which enable players to participate all year round, both socially and competitively against other clubs.

The events available to enter are: Men’s & ladies singles, men’s & ladies doubles, over 50s men’s & ladies singles, mixed doubles, U18 boys & girls singles, U16 boys & girls singles, U14 boys & girls singles, U12 boys & girls singles, U10 boys & girls singles, and U8 boys & girls Singles.

Wells added: “All events will have a minimum of two matches so if you lose, you are automatically entered into a consolation draw. The most important thing is that if you are drawn against another player from one of the listed venues, you will not have to pay a guest fee to play that match.

“The event will give all tennis players of any level the chance to compete.”

