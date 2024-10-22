Arun IBC Ladies national success
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Arun ladies played their first game in the National Yetton competition against Worthing ladies.
This is a knock out competition with 2 rinks playing at home and 2 away.
The Arun home team won on both rinks and the away team won on one and lost on the other. Arun won overall 85 shots to 57 and progress to the first round against the Isle of Wight which will be played on Saturday, November 2.
The following day Arun played in the National Egham competition which is a mixed competition again played on 2 rinks at home and 2 away against Preston IBC in Brighton.
Arun won on one rink but lost overall by 59 shots to 79, so unfortunately do not progress to the next round.