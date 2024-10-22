Arun IBC Ladies national success

By Janet Whitfield
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Arun ladies played their first game in the National Yetton competition against Worthing ladies.

This is a knock out competition with 2 rinks playing at home and 2 away.

The Arun home team won on both rinks and the away team won on one and lost on the other. Arun won overall 85 shots to 57 and progress to the first round against the Isle of Wight which will be played on Saturday, November 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following day Arun played in the National Egham competition which is a mixed competition again played on 2 rinks at home and 2 away against Preston IBC in Brighton.

Arun won on one rink but lost overall by 59 shots to 79, so unfortunately do not progress to the next round.

Related topics:WorthingIsle of WightBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice