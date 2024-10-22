Arun IBC Ladies national success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arun ladies played their first game in the National Yetton competition against Worthing ladies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a knock out competition with 2 rinks playing at home and 2 away.

The Arun home team won on both rinks and the away team won on one and lost on the other. Arun won overall 85 shots to 57 and progress to the first round against the Isle of Wight which will be played on Saturday, November 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day Arun played in the National Egham competition which is a mixed competition again played on 2 rinks at home and 2 away against Preston IBC in Brighton.

Arun won on one rink but lost overall by 59 shots to 79, so unfortunately do not progress to the next round.